Louisa MILLAR

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Cox Street
Geraldine
Death Notice

MILLAR, Louisa Grace:
On December 3, 2019, peacefully at home with her family. Much loved wife of the late Gib. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Max and Rose, Janet and the late Frank, Beth and Joe, Ross and Lesley, the late Pete, Jude and Mike. Much loved granny to all her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to: 25c Peel Street, Geraldine 7930. Donations to St John's Geraldine would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Cox Street, Geraldine, on Friday, December 6, at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment.

Published in The Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
