SOLOFUA, Louis Fiti:
Unexpectedly, on January 11, 2020. Loved husband of Rita Ioana. Loved father and father-in-law of Martin, Tota, Veta, Alex, Soa, Lia, Tumua, and Kelly. Loved grandfather of Persaies, Peysha, Nevaeh, Louis, Tia-Bella, and Majenta. Messages to the Solofua Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family service will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Today (Monday) at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held in the Carmelite Monastery, 52 Halswell Road, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020