Louis SOLOFUA

Guest Book
  • "My condolences and deepest sympathy to the family. May God..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Carmelite Monastery
52 Halswell Road
View Map
Death Notice

SOLOFUA, Louis Fiti:
Unexpectedly, on January 11, 2020. Loved husband of Rita Ioana. Loved father and father-in-law of Martin, Tota, Veta, Alex, Soa, Lia, Tumua, and Kelly. Loved grandfather of Persaies, Peysha, Nevaeh, Louis, Tia-Bella, and Majenta. Messages to the Solofua Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family service will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Today (Monday) at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held in the Carmelite Monastery, 52 Halswell Road, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.