WETHERALL,
Lorraine Olive:
Passed away at Greymouth with family close by on July 3, 2019. Loved wife of the late Allan, dearly loved mum of Lynley (Lyn) Jefferies, and Peter, a loved nana of Scott, Paul, Timothy, and Anna, a loved great-nana of her 11 great-grandchildren, a loved cousin and friend. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Grey Base Hospital & Granger House for their wonderful care of Lorraine. A special thanks to her friends Ellen and Morrell Moreton. Messages to 5/59 Vogel Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. At Lorraine's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019