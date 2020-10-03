Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine WESTON. View Sign Death Notice



Lorraine Lees (née Lilley):

Born March 8, 1929, died September 29, 2020, at Lady Diana Isaac Village, Christchurch. Lorraine passed away peacefully after a recent further decline in health, age 91 years. She was a devoted and much loved wife to Warwick (D. 2018) for 67 years. A devoted and adored mother and mother-in-law to Mel and Beth, Glenn and Jacinta, Jeff and Jenny, Lee and Lynette. Treasured grandmother to Bianca, Matthew and Natasha, Alice, Joseph, and Mollie, Madeline, and Sam and Ruby; grandmother-in-law to Ben, Fed, Rachel and Gareth, great-grandmother to Leo, Eli, Vera and Abigail; aunty to Elizabeth and Derek; friend and neighbour to the good people around Apsley Drive.

Despite adversity,

Lorraine's love prevailed.

Go well Lorraine.

We offer our deepest gratitude to Lady Diana Isaac SCU carers for their professional and loving care of Lorraine. Thanks also to Dr John Coughlan for his excellent care. Messages to PO Box 8355, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. At Lorraine's request, there will be no public service.







