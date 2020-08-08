TOLHOEK,
Lorraine Margaret
(nee Cunningham):
Passed peacefully at Radius Hawthorne on Sunday, August 2, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Sarah and Matthew Lowe, and Willem Tolhoek and Tegan Jones. Loved Grandma to Ethan, Alysha, and Isobel.
Your memory, generosity and life lessons will always be
with us.
Messages for the family may be sent to Peter Tolhoek, 201 Weedons Ross Road, RD 5, Christchurch 7675. Lorraine was farewelled in a private celebration with close family and friends.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020