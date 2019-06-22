SILKE, Lorraine Anne:
27.1.1940 - 19.5.2019
The family of Lorraine wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone for their support for us following her recent passing. A warm, heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ilam Lifecare, and to Dr Kathryn Hunt for their care and dedication to Lorraine. Special thanks to Dianne and Chris at Bishopdale Church of Christ for their wonderful service, and to Velma for her beautiful work on the piano. Your thoughtfulness is much appreciated by our family.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019