Lorraine SALTER

  • "Annette and family. So sorry to hear of your loss. Cherryl..."
  • "Treasured memories of an amazing sister in law, aunty and..."
    - Suzanne Milmine
  • "To Aimee and family My thoughts and deepest sympathy are..."
    - Lynne Myers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Death Notice

SALTER, Lorraine Jillian
(nee Currey):
On January 14, 2020, passed peacefully in Christchurch, aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Jeff, loving and supportive mum of Aimee, and Paul. Much loved daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Currey, loving sister of Chris and Dave Johnson, Annette Currey and partner Wayne, and a caring aunty and great-aunty to her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorraine Salter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. A Service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, January 18, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Jan. 16, 2020
