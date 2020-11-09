Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine RAKOWITZ. View Sign Death Notice



(nee DeThier, formerly Evans):

On October 31, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 69 years. Lorraine passed away after losing her brave and courageous battle with cancer. Much loved wife and soulmate of Peter, and loved daughter of the late Des and Flora DeThier. Respected and loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Jill, Ross and Joan, Robin and Cheryl, Yvonne and Scott. Admired Auntie of Shaun and Renee, Justin, Taniya, Lee and Rhiannon, Josh and Amy, Scott, Ryan, Alex and Elyse. Treasured Mum and mother-in-law to Darrell and Fleur, Corey and Sam, Teena and Noel, Mike and Greta. Adored Nana of India, Ben and Zoe, Stacey and Jaypee, Ashley and Dion, Brooke, Jayden and Tayla.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

You were our treasure.

Special thanks to Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital nurses and staff for their loving care and attention to Lorraine during her cancer treatment. Nurse Maude Community Care nurses who made Lorraine comfortable at home. Nurse Maude Hospice nurses and staff for their care and attention during Lorraine's brief stay. Family and Friends are warmly invited to a celebration and remembrance service of Lorraine's life, to be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, Wednesday, November 11, at 1.30pm. Any messages may be sent to the family of Lorraine Rakowitz C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7740. Flowers are welcome or a donation may be made to the Cancer Society at the service.









