PARTRIDGE,
Lorraine Allison:
On November 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Ellesmere Hospital, aged 70 years. Dearly and much loved wife of Tony, loving mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Sarah, Paul and June, Dawn and Justin, loved grandma of Quin; Jade, Ashleigh, and Marcus. Special thanks to St George's Cancer Care, Nurse Maude Hospice, and staff at Ellesmere Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorraine Partridge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John Ellesmere, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, November 11, at 10.00am, private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019