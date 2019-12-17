HAYWARD, Lorraine Elsie:
On December 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mother of Neville, Glenda, and Joel. Loved grandma of Micheala, Danielle, Shoshana, Ethan, Myah, Regan, Jess, and Alex. Loved dearly by all her extended family.
"Wishing you well on the next part of your journey,
We love you dearly"
Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their wonderful care of Lorraine. Messages may be addressed to the Hayward family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lehayward1512 A Celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Thursday, December 19, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 17, 2019