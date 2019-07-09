HARRIS, Lorraine:
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9.45am, aged 66. She will be immensely missed by her children Jason, Justine, Quentin and Roxanne Stagg. She will also be sorely missed by all her grandchildren, extended family and friends. We will miss you so much, stubborn to the end.
Rest easy in heaven lovely lady
Funeral will be held at Oxford Baptist Church, 166 High Street, North Canterbury, Oxford, on Thursday, July 11, at 11.00am. Viewing from 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 9, 2019