Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, Christchurch, aged 93 years.

Dignified until the end.

Cherished and respected mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Peta, James and Heather, Kathryn and Bernie, Richard and Annie. Adored Nana to Liam, Larnie, Shauney, Laura, Connor, Renato, Ryan and Brodie. Great-grandmother to Poppy, Hugo, Clementine, Ariella, Levi and Loic. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and Bill Poff, and wife to Gilbert (all deceased). Sister and sister-in-law to Tom and Eve, Joan and Brian, Dick and Ngaretta, Ted, Kevin and Joan (all deceased). Also to Michael and Irene, Brian (dec) and Kay, Marie and Murray (both dec), Joy (dec). Treasured friend to Monica Small, and Josie Gibbs (dec) and special aunt to Ann and Celine, Patricia and Peter. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Edith Cavell for the wonderful care they gave to their 'lovely lady' and for the amazing support shown to her extended family. Messages may be addressed to the O'Loughlin family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Lorna will be Celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lonsdale Street, Christchurch, on Monday, July 22, at 10.30am. Rosary will be held at the Church, on Sunday, July 21, at 5.00pm.







