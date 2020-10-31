NORD, Lorna Mary:
On October 30, 2020 at home. Finally reunited with her true love Roger, apart since 1983. Loving, devoted and inspirational mother and friend to Ruth and John, Andrew and Reza, and Christopher and Sarah. World's best Nana, and chief cheerleader to Emma, Kate and Hamish, Maia, Tess, Cai and Eddie. Mum, Nana. Lorna, we are so proud of the life you lived and the battle you have fought.
Rest in peace now,
with all our love.
A celebration of Lorna's life is to be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch, on Monday, November 2, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020