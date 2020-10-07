Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna LUMMIS. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



May passed away peacefully just before midnight on October 3, 2020, after a sudden decline in health. She was in her 97th year. Dearly loved daughter of Lorna and Phillip. Much loved sister to Joan and sister-in-law to Barry. Aunt to Linda, John and families. A special friend to Paul. The family would like to thank Paul for all his assistance to May over many years and for being with her when she passed. We would also like to thank the staff at Palm Grove Care Home for their support for May. May taught at Christchurch Girls High School for over 33 years. She was a dedicated teacher enjoying a very wide range of interests aside from her work. Messages may be addressed to the Lummis family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Service will be held to celebrate May's life in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 10, at 10.00am, followed by private interment at Kirwee Cemetery.







LUMMIS, Lorna May:May passed away peacefully just before midnight on October 3, 2020, after a sudden decline in health. She was in her 97th year. Dearly loved daughter of Lorna and Phillip. Much loved sister to Joan and sister-in-law to Barry. Aunt to Linda, John and families. A special friend to Paul. The family would like to thank Paul for all his assistance to May over many years and for being with her when she passed. We would also like to thank the staff at Palm Grove Care Home for their support for May. May taught at Christchurch Girls High School for over 33 years. She was a dedicated teacher enjoying a very wide range of interests aside from her work. Messages may be addressed to the Lummis family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Service will be held to celebrate May's life in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 10, at 10.00am, followed by private interment at Kirwee Cemetery. Published in The Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers