LUMMIS, Lorna May:
May passed away peacefully just before midnight on October 3, 2020, after a sudden decline in health. She was in her 97th year. Dearly loved daughter of Lorna and Phillip. Much loved sister to Joan and sister-in-law to Barry. Aunt to Linda, John and families. A special friend to Paul. The family would like to thank Paul for all his assistance to May over many years and for being with her when she passed. We would also like to thank the staff at Palm Grove Care Home for their support for May. May taught at Christchurch Girls High School for over 33 years. She was a dedicated teacher enjoying a very wide range of interests aside from her work. Messages may be addressed to the Lummis family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Service will be held to celebrate May's life in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 10, at 10.00am, followed by private interment at Kirwee Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020