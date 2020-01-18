INCH, Lorna Mary Symes:
Stewart would like to express heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, beautiful flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy after Lorna's passing. Thanks also to all who attended the funeral to celebrate her life. Thanks to members of Lions Clubs throughout the district and further afield for the guard of honour. Also special thanks to staff at Ward 5, Timaru Hospital and to the marvellous support from SC Cancer Society and SC Hospice. Thanks to members of the Lake Tekapo Lions Club and their partners for their support especially over the last twelve months. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020