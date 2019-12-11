Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. The Church of the Good Shepherd Pioneer Drive Lake Tekapo View Map Death Notice



On December 9, 2019 at South Canterbury Hospice, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart, and loving stepmother of Karen and Wayne Maw, Daryl and Jo, Ross and Shelley, and loving Grandma Lorna. Daughter of the late Win and Dick Symes, and sister and sister-in-law of Val and Peter Williams, and Martha and Miles de Lacey. A service celebrating Lorna's life will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Pioneer Drive, Lake Tekapo, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice and the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Inch Family, PO Box 121, Lake Tekapo 7945.







INCH, Lorna Mary Symes:On December 9, 2019 at South Canterbury Hospice, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart, and loving stepmother of Karen and Wayne Maw, Daryl and Jo, Ross and Shelley, and loving Grandma Lorna. Daughter of the late Win and Dick Symes, and sister and sister-in-law of Val and Peter Williams, and Martha and Miles de Lacey. A service celebrating Lorna's life will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Pioneer Drive, Lake Tekapo, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice and the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Inch Family, PO Box 121, Lake Tekapo 7945. Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019

