HUTTON, Lorna Margaret

(nee Hamilton):

Called home to glory on December 5, 2019, in her 73rd year. Treasured wife of Colin for 44 years, a precious and loving Mum and Nanny of Dion and Emma, Jackson and Nadia, Sheldon and Sarah, Charlie and Millie, Johanna and Jeremy Hamilton, Arlie, Luke and Emily.

Be at rest once more,

O my soul, for the Lord has been good to you (me).



Psalm 116:7



Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to The Cancer Society, at the service. To celebrate Lorna's life there will be a service at Elles Road Bible Chapel (corner of Elles Rd & Earn St) at 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Messages to 6 Lansdowne St, Invercargill 9812.





