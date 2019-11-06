DYKHOFF, Lorna Adrienne:
With sad hearts, we acknowledge the sudden passing of Lorna at home in Christchurch, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Wim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leon and Chris, and Carla and Scott. Very special and cherished Grandma of Brandon. Loved sister of Mirian and Gary, Sandra and Noeline. A treasured wife, mother, sister, grandma and aunty.
We will treasure our memories of you forever and you will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Dykhoff Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, November 8, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019