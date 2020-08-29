DOWDLE, Lorna Georgina
(nee Gallagher):
On August 26, 2020, passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by love, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg, cherished mum of Glenys, and Kerry, much loved 'Nanny' of Olivia and Blair, treasured 'Super Nanny' of Carter, Maxwell, Oakley, and Poppy. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and a very dear friend to many.
'A life well lived,
a life lived well'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorna Dowdle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Lorna's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by her family.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020