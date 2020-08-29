Lorna DOWDLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna DOWDLE.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

DOWDLE, Lorna Georgina
(nee Gallagher):
On August 26, 2020, passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by love, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg, cherished mum of Glenys, and Kerry, much loved 'Nanny' of Olivia and Blair, treasured 'Super Nanny' of Carter, Maxwell, Oakley, and Poppy. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and a very dear friend to many.
'A life well lived,
a life lived well'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorna Dowdle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Lorna's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by her family.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.