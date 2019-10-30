Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna CLEGG. View Sign Death Notice



(Lorna Doone) (nee Petrie):

On October 28, 2019, suddenly, but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Hamish and Karen. Loved daughter of the late Jack and Phyllis Petrie and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Norman, Barbara, Leslie (dec.), Betsy and Ronald, Neville and Nancy, David and Margaret, Samuel and Kay (dec.), Vernon, Mary and Warwick, Geraldine and Philip, Shelley- Rose and Alan and loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews.

Will be truly missed by us all.

Special thanks to those who have cared for Lorna over the last few years including Ed, Penny and Lesley from the Dialysis Unit, Nurse Maude. Messages to 259 Kingsbury Ave Rangiora 7400. A Service of Remembrance and Farewell for Lorna will be at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Main North Road, Woodend, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2.00pm thereafter interment in the Church Yard.









