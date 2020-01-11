BRANNIGAN,
Lorna Jean (nee Lambie):
On January 9, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks Care, Christchurch, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Stuart, Helen and Ross. Much loved grandma of Alexander, Kyra and Duncan.
Will be greatly missed
Sincere thanks to the ED, and Ward 23 staff at Christchurch Hospital, and The Oaks Care for their support and care of Lorna in her final weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorna Brannigan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Lorna will be held in St David's Co-operating Church, High Street, Leeston, on Friday, January 17, at 1.30pm, interment to follow in Ellesmere Public Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020