ALLISON, Lorna Mary:
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on August 27, 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Frank for 67 years. Loving mum of Chris and Kaye, Pauline and Mike (Jimmy) Peters, and the late Wayne, treasured nana of Maddison, cherished lifelong friend of Mary Allison. Special thanks to Dr Alex Skingle, and Dr John Thwaites for their attentive care of Lorna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorna Allison, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At the family's request, a private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020