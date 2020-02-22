Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loris FRASER. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 p.m. Northbrook Chapel Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road Rangiora) View Map Death Notice



Mary (nee Beaumont):

Peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Aged 83 years. Loved and loving daughter of the late Edna and Gordon Beaumont. Loved wife of the late Alan. Precious and beautiful Mum and Grandma of Liz, John and Christie Hendrickx; Gordon, Pam, Kane, Luke, Nina and Macey; Margaret, Sam, Isabelle, Louis and Elliot Danzer and Sandie, Bentley and Enzo. Loved eldest sister of Jean, Ross and Kevin. Treasured friend of Shirley Owen and Maureen Pope. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Lady Diana Isaac Special Care Unit and Dr John Coughlan for their loving care of Mum.

To the world you were someone, to us you were the world.

Messages for the Fraser Family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora. A Service for Loris will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road Rangiora), on Tuesday, February 25, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.







