BRETT-TURNER,
Loretta Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in her 84th year. Loved daughter of Veronica and Herbert Brett, wife of Bernard Turner (deceased), beloved mother and mother-in-law to Mark and Cherie, Liz and Andrew, David and Maureen, and Mary and Akhtar-Jan (deceased). Adored nana of Rebecca, Christopher, Hugh, Eliza and Eva; blessed great-nana to Lila. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Peter and Mary Honoré-Brett. Treasured friend of Margaret Albertson, Julie McCaw and Thomas O'Sullivan. The family would like to thank the staff at Essie Summers Retirement Village for their relentless care and kindness. Given the restrictions at this time a Requiem Mass and ceremony to celebrate Loretta's life will be held at a later date. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Loretta Brett-Turner, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020