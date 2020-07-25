ELVIDGE, Loraine Edna:
Peacefully, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Derek. Loved and adored mother of Jeremy. Much loved grandmother of Jordi, and Tory. Beloved great-grandmother of Jonathon. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Doreen and Les. Extra special thanks to the entire medical team at Christchurch Public Hospital, St John Ambulance and Little River Volunteer First Response commitment and care of Loraine. Messages may be addressed to the Elvidge family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St John New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/leelvidge2307 Following a private cremation the family wish to advise of a memorial service to celebrate Loraine's life at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020