SPARKS, Lona Jean
(nee Anderson):
On August 6, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, with family, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter (Wally). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Cliff (Hamilton), and Greg (dec) and Judy. Loved and respected Nana of Chris and Bridget, Scott and Nikki, Nicky and Jamie, and Mitchell, and Great-Grandi of her 5 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to Dr Jacobs, and her extended family at Anthony Wilding for the love, care, and friendship of Lona. Messages to the Sparks family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In respect of Lona's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020