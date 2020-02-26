MATHIESON,
Loma Caroline:
Of Brooklands Village, formerly of Clinton. Peacefully at Summerset at Bishopscourt with family, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Mathieson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Craig Foley, Julie (dec), Adrian and Stephanie (dec). Grandma of Nathan, Megan, and Ellen; Joe, Casey, and Ben; and good friend of Sue, and Georgia. A service for Loma will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Friday, February 28, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Clinton Cemetery on Saturday, February 29, at 10.30am, extended to all. Messages to 127 Tirohanga Road, RD2, Mosgiel 9092.
Published in The Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020