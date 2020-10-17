WHEELER, Lois Evelyn:
At Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a short illness, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late John Wheeler, mother of Diane and partner Tony Blackler, Lee Wheeler and husband Jim Peer, also of the late Kay and John Sloane, and Bevan Wheeler. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and to all at Radius St Helenas where Lois lived for the last 14 months. Messages may be addressed to the Wheeler family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Lois' request, a private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020