Lois WHEELER

Guest Book
  • "sorry diane from to her that mum passed away at radius..."
  • "Lovely memories of Lois. My thoughts are with you Diane,..."
    - Vicki Stace
  • "I remember Lois as a very kind lady who visited us,..."
    - Jeff King
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice


logoWHEELER, Lois Evelyn:
At Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a short illness, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late John Wheeler, mother of Diane and partner Tony Blackler, Lee Wheeler and husband Jim Peer, also of the late Kay and John Sloane, and Bevan Wheeler. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and to all at Radius St Helenas where Lois lived for the last 14 months. Messages may be addressed to the Wheeler family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Lois' request, a private funeral service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.