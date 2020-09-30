WALTER (DALZELL),
Lois May (neé Jeavons):
On September 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg Walter, and the late Peter Dalzell, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Marilyn Dalzell, Kaye and Paul Dickie, and Alastair and Rachael Dalzell, loved and loving Nana of Stewart, Alex, Alicia; Steven, Kurt, Matthew; Ryann, and Taegan, friend of Ashleigh, Dion, and Archie; Harmony and Rafael; Amy, and Mayley, dearly loved friend of Donald Eder and his son Michael, Jo, Melissa, and Mikaela. Special thanks to the staff who cared for Lois, especially Ward 27, Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Lois will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, October 3, at 10.30am. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Lois' obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020