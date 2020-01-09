STAPLETON, Lois Hylda:
On January 1, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at The Village Palms Rest Home in Christchurch; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Rex, cherished mother, mother-in-law and foster mother of Shane and Erica, Warrick and Sarah, Niall and Shane (Brisbane). Cherished Grandma of Grace, Jesse, Tayla-Rose and Boyd. Much loved sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals and the Village Palms Rest Home. Messages for the family may be sent C/- 7 Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch. In accordance with Lois's wishes, a private funeral and cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020