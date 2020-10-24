Lois SINNOTT

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Church
High Street
Greymouth
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Church
High Street
Greymouth
Death Notice

SINNOTT,
Lois Mildred (Millie):
Passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greymouth Hospital, dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Tom, loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Liz (Rangiora), Lindsay and Christine, and Peter and Bev (all of Greymouth), Brendon and Jenny (Nelson), and Jayne and Brent Moore (Sydney), and loved nana Millie and great-nana. In her 90th year.
Rest in Peace
Messages to 7A Kilgour Road, Greymouth. A Funeral Mass for Millie will be celebrated at St Patrick's Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. A Vigil will be held at the church on Tuesday at 7.00pm.
Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
