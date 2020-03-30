ROBERTS, Lois Patricia:
Of Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, formerly of Karori and Christchurch. On Friday, March 27, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Ian (dec), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Lindsay, David (dec), Craig and Alison. Loved Gran of Glenn and Miranda, Lisa and Steve, Belinda and Mark, Dave and Amy, Anita, Jess and Marama, and Matt. Great-Grandmother of Piper, Ryder, Madison, Maxwell, Ava-Rose and Orrah. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision, Private Bag 92078, Auckland 1142, or
https://www.worldvision.org.nz A remembrance service will be held at a later time.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2020