Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
cnr East and Cox Sts
Ashburton
Interment
Following Services
Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery
Death Notice

RANSON, Lois Margaret:
On August 21, 2020. Peacefully after a short illness, aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Angela, Michael, Carl, and Nigel and Wendy, and much loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Ranson Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Lois' life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Sts, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 27, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. To view Lois' service go to www.patersonsfunerals.co.nz, go to Funeral Notices, then click on Lois Ranson for the link.

Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2020
