NEWTON,
Lois Irene (nee Luney):
On November 10, 2020, peacefully at Bethesda Care Home, Christchurch, with family by her side, in her 90th year. Former wife of the late Ray Newton, loved mother of Peter, Robyn, Julie and Lynne, loved nana and grandma of Michael and Nicola, Rachael, Megan, and loved great-grandmother of Corey and Lachlan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lesley and Ken, Loma and Colin, Lynn and Barry; loved sister-in-law of the late Marie Baker. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Elmswood Retirement Village and Bethesda Care Home for all their support and care over seven and half years. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated in memory of Lois. Messages may be addressed to the family of Lois Newton, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at St Bar nabas Anglican Church, corner of Tui Street and Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, November 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020