MURRAY, Lois Anne:
On February 20, 2020, at home, suddenly, but peacefully; aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Bevan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Darrin and Bea (Amsterdam), Brendan and Nicky, and Lynden and Shaz, precious Oma of Oliver and Josephine, much loved Gran of Jacob, Luke and Dylan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Tim and Judy McLoughlin (Melbourne), and Pat and the late Louie Tognola, also a loved sister-in-law of Peter and Steph Murray. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lois' life, will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, February 26. Messages C/- PO Box 183, Mosgiel 9053.
Published in The Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020