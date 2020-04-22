MOTTRAM, Lois:
Of Elmswood Hospital, Christchurch, on Friday, April 17, 2020, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Hardy Rudkin and the late Harry Mottram. Daughter of Horace and Ella Langdon, of Valetta Ashburton. Loved sister of Norma, Oinah, Austen, Murray, and Graeme, and her sister-in-law June. Loved and respected by all her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Arthur. Messages to 20B Rugby Street, Christchurch 8014. At Lois' request a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020