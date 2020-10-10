McCAUSLAND, Lois Dorothy
(aka Lois Rillstone):
On October 3, 2020, surrounded by family, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Harold Rillstone and the late John McCausland, and special friend of the late Bob Edwards, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dougal Rillstone, and Sue Larkins, the late John Rillstone, Barbara and Ross Mitchell, Paul and Jude Rillstone, stepmother of Wayne and Trixie McCausland, Karen Troon, and the late Jill McLennan, treasured friend of Gwenda Ross. Very special grandmother of Nina, Bridget, Kirsten, Brad, Kate, Sarah, Carmen, Nick, Kelly, Scott, Holly, and Courtenay. Lois had many wonderful and loved great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Lois. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the Late Lois McCausland, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Lois's request a private cremation and family celebration has taken place.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020