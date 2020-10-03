LAWN,
Lois Edith Ellen: MNZM
Peacefully passed away in the wonderful care of Ripponburn Rest Home and Hospital, Cromwell, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of Owen for 61 years, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and John Harvey (Wellington), Nicholas and Dade (Perth), Jennifer and Amelia (Auckland), and special Grandma to Ben, Zoe, Alex, Tom, and Olivia.
"Now boast the Death!
For in thy possession lies
A lass unparalleled."
Following a private cremation in Alexandra, there will be a memorial service of celebration of Lois's life at St Paul's Cathedral, Dunedin, at a date to be advised. Messages to 54 Kanuka Drive, Cromwell 9310 or email [email protected]
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020