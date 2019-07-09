FIELD, Lois Catherine
(née Margetts):
2.9.1929 - 6.7.2019
At Villa 23, Archer Retirement Village, suddenly. Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth, Janice, and Christine; loved mother-in-law of Peter; loved wife of the late Brian; loved sister of Nola (Australia), and loved grandmother of Caroline and Francie. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Lois Field, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8014. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army online at bit.ly/lcfield0607 A Funeral Service for Lois will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, July 12, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019