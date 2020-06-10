Lois DOWRICK

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DOWRICK, Lois Elizabeth:
On Monday, June 8, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. Loved mother of Elizabeth and Charles Chesterman (Christchurch), and Christine Robertson (Brisbane), loved grandmother of Grant, Rhys and Beata, and Brett and Rebecca Chesterman; Iain and Kim, and Mark Robertson, and great-grandmother of her six great-grandchildren. Loved former wife of Bernard (Bernie) Dowrick (deceased), and sister of Norman (deceased) and Eileen Batty. Aged 95 years. Messages to Elizabeth Chesterman, C/-19 London St, Christchurch 8013, or [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neurological Foundation at Bit.ly/lmdowrick0806
The Funeral Service for Lois will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, June 12, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on June 10, 2020
