CHAMBERLAIN,
Lois Yvonne (nee Carroll):
Of Paekakariki (Retired Dental Nurse of Kapiti). Suddenly but peacefully at Wellington Hospital after a short illness on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Loved mother of Megan and her partner George. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette and John Watson and their family, and very dear friend of many. Sincere thanks to Dr Alastair Palmer (formerly of Team Medical) and the staff at Ward 7 and ICU at Wellington Hospital. As per Lois' instructions, a private service and burial has been held.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019