ARNOLD,
Lois Olive (nee Hobson):
Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, and formerly of Thorrington Village, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hector (Hec), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (deceased) and Pam, Gary and Val, Glenys and Bill Chadderton, Helen and Kevin Harris, Colleen Arnold Overton and Pete Overton, and Ross. Loved 'top nana' of her 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff of Thorrington Village for their loving care of Lois, and also the staff of Anthony Wilding Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lois Arnold, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Heart Foundation of NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Lois will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020