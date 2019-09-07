PAUL, Logan Catherine
(nee Hudson):
Peacefully at Sevenoaks Lodge Retirement Village, Paraparaumu, on Friday 6 September 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Larry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alice & Willie, and grandmother of Felix. Sister and sister-in-law of Charles & Glenys and Heather & Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Paul family PO Box 576, Paraparaumu 5254 or be emailed to [email protected] A service for Logan will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019