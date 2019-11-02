RUSKE, Loas Esme:
On October 30, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and John Mercer, David and Trudy; treasured grandma of Emily and Matt, Nicola and Adam; Michelle and Mike, Courtney and Dave, and Dennim; great-grandma of Leon, Sophie, Benjamin; Olivia, and Annabel, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorna (deceased), Colin (deceased) and Betty Erickson, Nola and Russell Soper (both deceased), and loved by her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Mayfair Lifecare, and Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Loas. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Loas Ruske, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parish of Fendalton would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Loas will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, on Tuesday, November 5 at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019