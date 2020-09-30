TURTON, Lloyd Llewellyn:
On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 54 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and Chris Patient, Kyle Turton and Mellissa Urquhart. Treasured Grandad of Steph, Laura and Jack Patient, Kane and Brooke Turton. Messages to the Turton family, PO Box 25276, Christchurch 8141. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at Harewood Crematorium, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020