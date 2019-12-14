HOWLAND, Lloyd William:
On December 11, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 101. Much loved husband of the late Maree, much loved Dad and father-in-law of David and Ann, Merlene (deceased) and Ian, Karen and Dave, loved granddad of Sarah and Tim; Tim and Kristina, Catherine and Alex; John, and Chris; and great-granddad of Josephine, Evelyn, and Matthias. Messages may be addressed to the family of the Late Lloyd Howland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Forever with the Lord.
At Lloyd's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019