On July 22, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in his 96th year. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Dot for 70 years, much loved dad of Mark (deceased) and Pauline, David and Anne, Laurence and Gail, Vern and Verna, Barry and Joanne, and Alan and Liz, loved granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lloyd's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support provided by Lois. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lloyd Harkerss, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to the Ellesmere Branch of St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Lloyd will be held in St David's Co-operating Church, High Street, Leeston, on Tuesday, July 30, at 11.00am. Interment to follow in the Ellesmere Public Cemetery.







Published in The Press on July 24, 2019

