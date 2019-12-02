GREGORY, Lloyd Patrick:
On November 30th, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at Kauri lodge, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Millie. Dearly loved dad of Michael, Mary (deceased), Helen, and Simon, and father-in-law of Mike, and Melanie. Dearly loved grandad of Kerry; Glenn; Melanie, Katie, and James; and Theo and laurel, and great-grandad of Nathan and Emelia; Erin, Maia, Sofia, and Ari.
Rest in Peace
Messages to the Gregory family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Lloyd's funeral service will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Puriri St, Riccarton, tomorrow, Tuesday at 10am, followed by interment at the Avonhead Park cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019