CREEDON, Lloyd Patrick:
On June 16, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, aged 62 years. Beloved husband of Jo, much loved father of Loren Creedon and Lyn Woods, and Roxanne and Hayden Pickford, proud grandad of Jorgia, Charlie, and Isla. Loved son of the late Ron and Ellen Creedon, cherished brother of Barbara Patterson, Robyn Clarke, and Maree Parker, and their families, loved son-in-law of Cathy Connolly.
"Rest in peace my love"
A private service was held for Lloyd on Monday, surrounded by his family and close friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lloyd Creedon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020