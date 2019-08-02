SUMMERS,
Llewelyn Mark (Llew):
On August 1, 2019, Llew died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. A great man who will be greatly mourned by many. Beloved partner of Robyn Webster, dearly loved father of Kristin Kinney and Daniel, and stepfather of Justin Long and Douschka Comins (dec). Loved "grandbad" of Krystal, Briar, Reuben, Ebony, Jonty, Piers, Harry and Olivia, and great-granddad of Lucian and Summer Rose. Vigils will be held for Llew at his home, 44 Aratoro Place, on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, from 7.00pm. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 2, 2019