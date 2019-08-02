Llewelyn SUMMERS

Guest Book
  • "Robyn and whanau we share our grief with you at the loss of..."
    - Tui Summers
  • "My most sincere condolences to Robyn ,Kristen, Daniel,..."
    - Lea Patel
  • "How incredible sad to learn about Llews passing! What a..."
    - Elfi Spiewack
  • "I have a flood of wonderful memories with you Llew, and..."
    - David Brocherie
  • "Love and blessings to you all, a beautiful Talented man> ..."
Death Notice

SUMMERS,
Llewelyn Mark (Llew):
On August 1, 2019, Llew died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. A great man who will be greatly mourned by many. Beloved partner of Robyn Webster, dearly loved father of Kristin Kinney and Daniel, and stepfather of Justin Long and Douschka Comins (dec). Loved "grandbad" of Krystal, Briar, Reuben, Ebony, Jonty, Piers, Harry and Olivia, and great-granddad of Lucian and Summer Rose. Vigils will be held for Llew at his home, 44 Aratoro Place, on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, from 7.00pm. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.